Are you looking for a powerful way to get the most out of your daily supplement routine? Look no further than Ketum Extreme Extract Tinctures. For wellness enthusiasts looking for a boost, this herb and botanical blend is the ideal supplement.



Herbs and botanicals used in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine are used in Ketum Extreme Extract Tinctures.



Formulas contain certain plants that relieve pain, boost energy, and reduce stress. The unique combination of ingredients helps to improve physical and mental health while providing long-lasting effects.



Ketum Extreme Extract Tinctures are a potent and concentrated form of kratom extract.



A potent blend of red, green, and white vein extracts is carefully balanced to deliver the perfect energy boost. Each 12ml vial contains 8 grams of Kratom extract, making it one of the most potent forms of Kratom available on the market.



Ketum tinctures are perfect for those who want a stronger dose than what a single strain can provide.



The tinctures are easy to use, and you won’t experience any bitter taste. They can be easily mixed with any beverage, such as juice, tea, or coffee.



A recommended dose is two doses per 12ml vial.

