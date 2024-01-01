The "KK" strain was created for global superstar Wiz Khalifa over a decade ago, tailored specifically for his personal taste and held closely within his private stash in LA. In 2016, the Khalifa Kush brand was commercialized and the first line of KK products were released to the public. The first-official KK cross, "Khalifa Mints" (KK x The Menthol) dropped earlier this year, furthering Wiz's vision of a world where everyone can Smoke Better Weed. Khalifa Kush now offers a growing lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates, all powered by proprietary genetics that are strong (27%+ THC) but well-balanced, with energizing, cerebral effects perfect for daytime use. Khalifa Kush is available at select retailers in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah. Learn more about future KK crosses + shop apparel at KHALIFAKUSH.COM.

