Experience an illuminating sensation with Khalifa Kush! Indulge in the perfect fusion of a velvety kush profile, delectable pepper undertones, and hints of refreshing pine and zesty lemon-lime flavors. Renowned for its unparalleled quality, KK sets the bar high. Surrender to euphoria as this legendary strain encapsulates the epitome of cannabis excellence, ensuring a remarkable journey you'll cherish forever.
Experience an illuminating sensation with Khalifa Kush! Indulge in the perfect fusion of a velvety kush profile, delectable pepper undertones, and hints of refreshing pine and zesty lemon-lime flavors. Renowned for its unparalleled quality, KK sets the bar high. Surrender to euphoria as this legendary strain encapsulates the epitome of cannabis excellence, ensuring a remarkable journey you'll cherish forever.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
The "KK" strain was created for global superstar Wiz Khalifa over a decade ago, tailored specifically for his personal taste and held closely within his private stash in LA. In 2016, the Khalifa Kush brand was commercialized and the first line of KK products were released to the public. The first-official KK cross, "Khalifa Mints" (KK x The Menthol) dropped earlier this year, furthering Wiz's vision of a world where everyone can Smoke Better Weed. Khalifa Kush now offers a growing lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates, all powered by proprietary genetics that are strong (27%+ THC) but well-balanced, with energizing, cerebral effects perfect for daytime use. Khalifa Kush is available at select retailers in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah. Learn more about future KK crosses + shop apparel at KHALIFAKUSH.COM.