About this product
Our KK infused pre-rolls start with freshly ground KK packed into a premium pre-roll joint. Next, a specially designed and patented reservoir heats up the KK (cured resin) sauce, which is injected perfectly into the center of our KK pre-roll, creating a KK x KK infusion that's second to none.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Khalifa Kush
Khalifa Kush was initially created as a strain for Wiz himself back in 2012, a hybrid OG tailored specifically for his personal tastes, and held closely within his private stashes in LA. In 2016 the first line of Khalifa Kush products were released to the public, establishing the Khalifa Kush brand, now available in Nevada, Arizona & Utah. Our R&D team is currently developing multiple genetics with Khalifa Kush lineage, being refined and tested by Wiz before public release.
Khalifa Kush products are available in multiple forms including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. Whatever you're looking for, Wiz and the KK team have you covered.
Khalifa Kush products are available in multiple forms including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. Whatever you're looking for, Wiz and the KK team have you covered.