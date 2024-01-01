Khalifa Mints Pre-Roll 1g

by Khalifa Kush
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Khalifa Mints (KK x The Menthol), the first official KK cross. Enjoy a smooth, minty flavor with hints of Kush creaminess and a touch of citrus. The uplifting high is perfect day or night. The buds have a unique silver-green appearance with touches of purple, covered in a fine network of pistils and a heavy frosting of trichomes. It's everything you love about KK with a minty fresh kick.

About this strain

Khalifa Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain, from the rapper Wiz Khalifa's Khalifa Kush brand. It's a cross of Khalifa Kush and The Menthol, selected by Wiz himself, and is the first official release from the KK brand. The inhale envelopes the palette with smooth, minty smoke that tastes of Kush creaminess, with hints of citrusy gas noticeable upon the exhale. The high is uplifting, active, and cerebral, without taking you over the top. Just like KK, it’s perfect for both day and night. The presentation features frosty, silver-green buds with touches of purple, giving it a unique look and feel. Similar to KK, its small calyxes/bracts make up a fine network of pistils with a heavy, silvery frosting of trichomes. It’s everything you love about KK, plus a minty fresh kick.

About this brand

The "KK" strain was created for global superstar Wiz Khalifa over a decade ago, tailored specifically for his personal taste and held closely within his private stash in LA. In 2016, the Khalifa Kush brand was commercialized and the first line of KK products were released to the public. The first-official KK cross, "Khalifa Mints" (KK x The Menthol) dropped earlier this year, furthering Wiz's vision of a world where everyone can Smoke Better Weed. Khalifa Kush now offers a growing lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates, all powered by proprietary genetics that are strong (27%+ THC) but well-balanced, with energizing, cerebral effects perfect for daytime use. Khalifa Kush is available at select retailers in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah. Learn more about future KK crosses + shop apparel at KHALIFAKUSH.COM.
