About this product
In early 2021, our pursuit began: to create a remarkably different purple strain within the Khalifa Kush lineage. After a meticulous selection process, VIOLET SKY emerged in late 2022 as the embodiment of our vision and the much anticipated third addition to the Khalifa Kush lineup.
A powerful and enchanting strain that provides a potent high, offering both euphoria and deep relaxation. It is a unique combination of the ever-popular and well-known Khalifa Mints and GastroPop strains, resulting in an extraordinary experience for cannabis enthusiasts. The mesmerizing dark purple buds, covered in abundant trichomes and vibrant orange hairs, make it visually stunning. With a captivating terpene profile featuring myrcene, limonene, b-ocimene, and more, VIOLET SKY offers a symphony of flavors and a complex, pungent aroma. Its delightful blend of fruit, citrus, and herbal notes creates a sensory delight.
Hand-selected by Wiz to deliver unrivaled enjoyment, it represents the pinnacle of cannabis artistry — from its exceptional high, to its stunning appearance, and mouthwatering aroma. Prepare to exceed your wildest expectations with Khalifa Kush’s VIOLET SKY, the highest you can get to touching the sky.
A powerful and enchanting strain that provides a potent high, offering both euphoria and deep relaxation. It is a unique combination of the ever-popular and well-known Khalifa Mints and GastroPop strains, resulting in an extraordinary experience for cannabis enthusiasts. The mesmerizing dark purple buds, covered in abundant trichomes and vibrant orange hairs, make it visually stunning. With a captivating terpene profile featuring myrcene, limonene, b-ocimene, and more, VIOLET SKY offers a symphony of flavors and a complex, pungent aroma. Its delightful blend of fruit, citrus, and herbal notes creates a sensory delight.
Hand-selected by Wiz to deliver unrivaled enjoyment, it represents the pinnacle of cannabis artistry — from its exceptional high, to its stunning appearance, and mouthwatering aroma. Prepare to exceed your wildest expectations with Khalifa Kush’s VIOLET SKY, the highest you can get to touching the sky.
Violet Sky Flower 3.5g
by Khalifa Kush
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
In early 2021, our pursuit began: to create a remarkably different purple strain within the Khalifa Kush lineage. After a meticulous selection process, VIOLET SKY emerged in late 2022 as the embodiment of our vision and the much anticipated third addition to the Khalifa Kush lineup.
A powerful and enchanting strain that provides a potent high, offering both euphoria and deep relaxation. It is a unique combination of the ever-popular and well-known Khalifa Mints and GastroPop strains, resulting in an extraordinary experience for cannabis enthusiasts. The mesmerizing dark purple buds, covered in abundant trichomes and vibrant orange hairs, make it visually stunning. With a captivating terpene profile featuring myrcene, limonene, b-ocimene, and more, VIOLET SKY offers a symphony of flavors and a complex, pungent aroma. Its delightful blend of fruit, citrus, and herbal notes creates a sensory delight.
Hand-selected by Wiz to deliver unrivaled enjoyment, it represents the pinnacle of cannabis artistry — from its exceptional high, to its stunning appearance, and mouthwatering aroma. Prepare to exceed your wildest expectations with Khalifa Kush’s VIOLET SKY, the highest you can get to touching the sky.
A powerful and enchanting strain that provides a potent high, offering both euphoria and deep relaxation. It is a unique combination of the ever-popular and well-known Khalifa Mints and GastroPop strains, resulting in an extraordinary experience for cannabis enthusiasts. The mesmerizing dark purple buds, covered in abundant trichomes and vibrant orange hairs, make it visually stunning. With a captivating terpene profile featuring myrcene, limonene, b-ocimene, and more, VIOLET SKY offers a symphony of flavors and a complex, pungent aroma. Its delightful blend of fruit, citrus, and herbal notes creates a sensory delight.
Hand-selected by Wiz to deliver unrivaled enjoyment, it represents the pinnacle of cannabis artistry — from its exceptional high, to its stunning appearance, and mouthwatering aroma. Prepare to exceed your wildest expectations with Khalifa Kush’s VIOLET SKY, the highest you can get to touching the sky.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Khalifa Kush
The "KK" strain was created for global superstar Wiz Khalifa over a decade ago, tailored specifically for his personal taste and held closely within his private stash in LA. In 2016, the Khalifa Kush brand was commercialized and the first line of KK products were released to the public. The first-official KK cross, "Khalifa Mints" (KK x The Menthol) dropped earlier this year, furthering Wiz's vision of a world where everyone can Smoke Better Weed. Khalifa Kush now offers a growing lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates, all powered by proprietary genetics that are strong (27%+ THC) but well-balanced, with energizing, cerebral effects perfect for daytime use. Khalifa Kush is available at select retailers in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah. Learn more about future KK crosses + shop apparel at KHALIFAKUSH.COM.
Notice a problem?Report this item