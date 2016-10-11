Kibble Junction
Lemon Drop Wax 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Lemon Drop effects
Reported by real people like you
159 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!