A combo of classic California genetics, Forbidden Zkittlez crosses Forbidden Fruit, Mendo Royal, and California Black Rose. All Flowerful single strain slips are made from live-resin diamonds and put into our discreet sublingual delivery system so you can enjoy all the benefits of this strain anywhere, anytime without anyone knowing.
A compilation of legendary California genetics, Forbidden Zkittlez crosses Forbidden Fruit, Mendo Royal, and California Black Rosé. The result is a strain with two distinct phenotypes: one, short and stacked with fruity flavors and bright purple buds; the other, tall with a gas profile followed by grape undertones.
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
13% | medium
0% | very low
Kin Slips
Kin Slips sublingual strips dissolve under your tongue and start working in about 10 minutes. Each blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and all-natural ingredients delivers a predictable experience designed to enhance your daily life.
Kin Slips are always vegan, all natural, gluten free, diabetic friendly, and less than 1 calorie per strip.
