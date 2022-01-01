Shut Eye™ is formulated with soothing cannabinoids and terpenes. This balanced medley of 5mg CBN and 5mg CBD will help you sleep through the night and wake up feeling refreshed. Hints of mint and chamomile.



Suggested Use

When cannabis is absorbed sublingually, or under the tongue, it simply works better. Traditional edibles, like brownies, gummies, and cookies, are often distorted by stomach acids and then broken down by the liver.



Sublingual cannabis products, on the other hand, are pulled straight into the bloodstream through the membranes in the mouth. Peel and discard the paper backing, place Slip under tongue and let dissolve. The onset only takes 10 minutes and the effects feel more like smoking than ingesting a traditional edible.



Available Dosages

★Single | 5mg CBN + 5mg CBD per Slip | 1 Slip per pack

☆Standard | 5mg CBN + 5mg CBD per Slip | 10 Slips per pack



Ingredients

Pullulan, Cannabis Oil, Tapioca Starch, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sunflower Lecithin, Quillaja Extract, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors (Spirulina, Beet, Annatto), Natural Terpenes, Monk Fruit Extract, Water