About this product
Sweet Karts are the best of both worlds, easy-to-use flavorful THC oil vape cartridges with all the medical marijuana benefits included. With the many flavors we offer you will be sure to come back for more. When you first taste this THC vape oil, the name choice will become apparent as this is the sweet and easy choice of many people to receive the full benefits of medical marijuana while also enjoying the fruity flavors Sweet Karts come in.
Don’t let the fruit flavors fool you, Sweet Karts are refined five times and constantly tested at 90%+ THC distillate. It is a high-quality, very high-potency THC product that delivers the desired effects.
Don’t let the fruit flavors fool you, Sweet Karts are refined five times and constantly tested at 90%+ THC distillate. It is a high-quality, very high-potency THC product that delivers the desired effects.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
Driven by our mission to always put the needs and preferences of our customers first, through constant innovation, manufacturing, distribution and marketing excellence, we strive to provide our customers with top-quality cannabis products, which fit every lifestyle.
We are committed to 100% customer satisfaction, nothing less. The finest ingredients, potency, consistency, and wide accessibility are the brand attributes the K.I.N.D. customer has come to expect from us.
Presently, our products can be found in dispensaries across Arizona and Oklahoma. We are expanding rapidly and will be bringing our products to many more states soon. For expansion updates, please check our website and social media channels on a regular basis.
We are committed to 100% customer satisfaction, nothing less. The finest ingredients, potency, consistency, and wide accessibility are the brand attributes the K.I.N.D. customer has come to expect from us.
Presently, our products can be found in dispensaries across Arizona and Oklahoma. We are expanding rapidly and will be bringing our products to many more states soon. For expansion updates, please check our website and social media channels on a regular basis.