About this strain
KO Kush from Heavyweight Seeds is a cross of Afghani, Hash Plant, and Northern Lights. The smoke is thick and potent with a spicy fuel and pine flavor, making it a tasty must-try for any kush lovers. The high can be very heavy and may drop you into a deep state of relaxation. Give KO Kush a try if it’s bedtime and you need help winding down.
KO Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
50% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!