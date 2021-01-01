About this product

The Kindbot home garden automation hub is a sleek and powerful garden controller and monitor specifically designed to cater to cannabis plant needs. Kindbot is compatible with TP-link and WEMO smart plugs, allowing the user to label, track, and control any appliance used in their grow setup. Using state of the art computer vision models, Kindbot gardens visually, taking environmental data and visual cues to dynamically control appliances, producing and maintain the perfect growing environment. You can access all the data Kindbot collects with the simple mobile and web applications that come with this platform. We know security is important to all cannabis cultivators, which is why Kindbot does not need to rely on cloud computing. All your data stays on your device and you can decide when and how to share your grow data.