About this product
Our indica series spurs physical delight, inducing total body relaxation with pain-melting euphoria. Feel tension and stress release their hold over you, transitioning your physical self into a relaxed and sedative state. Kindred Body is perfect for soothing pain relief and late-night tranquility.
For Kindred Spirits Seeking:
* Pain relief * A great night’s rest * Less stress * Anxiety remedies * Body highs * Sedative effects * Euphoria * Tranquility * Deep relaxation * Nausea reduction * Increased dopamine *
About this brand
Kindred Cannabis
Kindred is a cleanly-produced cannabis capsule product line for consistent, convenient and discreet dosing.
Our experienced team is passionate about the transformative potential of cannabis. We each have our unique story but we have a common goal of creating exceptional products with the consumer in mind. We come together to grow, purvey and design the highest quality products possible–all of this supporting the mission to bring people together through cannabis while evolving the image of the cannabis user.
