Our sativa series ignites the spirit, providing a creative, uplifting and cerebral experience. The best kind of head high. Feel euphoric creativity influence your thoughts and mental disposition. Begin a day of imaginative endeavors with Kindred Mind, your brain will thank you.
For Kindred Spirits Seeking:
* Exploration * Outside activity * Productivity * Late nights * Energy boosts * Cerebral highs * Uplifting feelings * Creativity sparks * Increased focus * Depression remedies *
Kindred Cannabis
Kindred is a cleanly-produced cannabis capsule product line for consistent, convenient and discreet dosing.
Our experienced team is passionate about the transformative potential of cannabis. We each have our unique story but we have a common goal of creating exceptional products with the consumer in mind. We come together to grow, purvey and design the highest quality products possible–all of this supporting the mission to bring people together through cannabis while evolving the image of the cannabis user.
