Logo for the brand King Palm

King Palm

King - 25 Rolls

About this product

King Palm King size roll holds 2 grams.

Just Fill It – Tightly compress your choice of herbs, but without using extreme force. Use a semi-chunky grind for maximum flavor. Our leaf wraps have a very mild earthy taste and do not alter the flavors of the herbs you are using.

Super Slow Burning - Real Cordia Leaf Free of: Tobacco, Glue, Flavors, & Additives.

Pouches come with a 72% Boveda Humidity Control Packet which keeps King Palm rolls at their peak freshness for a guaranteed minimum of 1 Year.
