About this product
Embrace efficiency and convenience with King Palm's Electric Weed Grinder, a compact yet powerful tool that simplifies your grinding process. With this grinder at your disposal, you can turn your dry herbs into fine particles at the press of a button, enhancing your smoking experience.
King Palm’s Electric Weed Grinder offers a revolutionary way to prepare your dry herbs. The grinder utilizes high-speed blades to efficiently break down cannabis into fine particles. With a simple one-button operation, you can control the grind consistency, from chunky and medium cut to a fine grind, within just 3 – 15 seconds.
What's Included:
1 x Electric Dry Herb Grinder
1 x USB Type-C Charger
1 x Cleaning Brush
1 x Extra Jar
Product Features:
One-Button Operation for Easy Use
Large Capacity for Efficient Grinding
High-Speed Blades for Precise Grinds
Fast Charging USB-C Port
Portable and Compact Design
Easy to Clean with Included Brush
Extra Jar for Larger Grinds
Power On/Off – Press Button 5 Times
The grinder's large capacity can handle several nugs at a time, despite its compact size. It's an ideal companion for those who appreciate quick and hassle-free preparation. This grinder is also equipped with a fast-charging USB-C port, ensuring you're never long without your essential tool. The package includes a detachable cord for maximum portability and convenience.
As an added benefit, the grinder comes with an extra jar and an easy-to-clean brush, enabling you to maintain hygiene and efficiency with ease. The grinder's simplistic design and fast grinding capabilities will streamline your smoking preparations and allow you to enjoy your experience to the fullest.
About this brand
King Palm
King Palm natural leaf rolls are individually handmade. Our leaves are very slow burning and allow you to achieve a tight pack for a full flavor smoke. These leaves are from the flowering tree of the Cordia (Borage) Family grown on our collective of farms across Southeast Asia. Natural for this product means these leaves were not grown with toxic fertilizers, and were not artificially flavored.
When leaves are cut from the tree, new leaves appear after a short period of time. There is no harm to the environment. The King Palm leaf, corn husk and paper are all biodegradable and sustainable.
