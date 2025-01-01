We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
King Pen Vapes
Get the Good Stuff for a Good Puff
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
King Pen Vapes products
13 products
Cartridges
Super Lemon Haze Cartridge 0.5g
by King Pen Vapes
THC 82.94%
CBD 0.22%
1.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Cannalope Kush Cartridge 1g
by King Pen Vapes
THC 78.55%
CBD 0.41%
1.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Cannalope Kush Cartridge 0.5g
by King Pen Vapes
THC 75.5%
CBD 0%
1.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Cuvee Cookies x White Tahoe Cookies Pre-Roll 1.3g
by King Pen Vapes
THC 41.99%
CBD 0%
1.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Jack Herer Cartridge 1g
by King Pen Vapes
THC 82.09%
CBD 1.49%
1.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Jack Herer Cartridge 0.5g
by King Pen Vapes
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Sky OG Cartridge 1g
by King Pen Vapes
THC 79.67%
CBD 0%
1.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
King Louis OG Cartridge 1g
by King Pen Vapes
THC 80.93%
CBD 0.27%
1.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Jillybean Cartridge 1g
by King Pen Vapes
THC 78.4%
CBD 0%
1.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Gelato x Bubble Gum Infused Pre-roll 1g
by King Pen Vapes
THC 43.19%
CBD 0%
1.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Blue Dream Cartridge 1g
by King Pen Vapes
THC 78.55%
CBD 0.41%
1.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Banana Sherbet Cartridge 1g
by King Pen Vapes
THC 80.77%
CBD 0%
1.0
(
1
)
Flower
GG4
by King Pen Vapes
THC 17.1%
CBD 0%
