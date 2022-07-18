About this product
What’s inside?
CBD: 22.6% Dry Weight: 3.5 or 7 Grams THC: < 0.3%Grown In: North Carolina
Contains less than .3% THC.
Kingdom Harvest is all grown in the mountains of Appalachia in North Carolina
Organically grown, naturally processed, and grown from non-GMO hemp seeds
Kingdom Harvest uses NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers
Disclaimer
This product is non-psychoactive and has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA. Not intended to treat, cure, or prevent any disorder or health condition. All Kingdom Harvest products are responsibly and organically grown in compliance with the 2014 Farm Bill 7606
About this brand
A true seed to bottle operation. Our revolutionary patent-pending dual extraction process allows us to bring you the world's first Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract ™. Simply the most complete and effective CBD on the planet! Organically grown, naturally processed, Naturally Better ™.