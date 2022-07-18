BaOx's lineage is based on selections of Hindu Kush and Otto II male plants to create a Sativa dominant hybrid, ideal for daytime and evening usage. This strain has been breed for high-CBD expression and a dense, terpene-rich structure. BaOx is perfect for unwinding after a long day.



What’s inside?



CBD: 22.6% Dry Weight: 3.5 or 7 Grams THC: < 0.3%Grown In: North Carolina



Contains less than .3% THC.



Kingdom Harvest is all grown in the mountains of Appalachia in North Carolina

Organically grown, naturally processed, and grown from non-GMO hemp seeds

Kingdom Harvest uses NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers



Disclaimer



This product is non-psychoactive and has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA. Not intended to treat, cure, or prevent any disorder or health condition. All Kingdom Harvest products are responsibly and organically grown in compliance with the 2014 Farm Bill 7606