About this product
Each bottle of Euphoria contains a proprietary combination of our Supercharged Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract, Delta8 and Delta9.
Euphoria available in single shots or double shots
Kingdom Harvest Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract is all grown in the mountains of Appalachia in North Carolina
Organically grown, naturally processed, and made from non-GMO hemp plants
Kingdom Harvest CBD Oil uses NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers
Our product is a Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract, made from proprietary processes and formulas focusing on creating the highest degree of efficacy possible
Flavor: Citrus
Size: 1 Shot (3mL)
Serving: .1 Shot Per Day
Quality: Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract, Delta8 and Delta9
THC: <.3 than>
Suggested Use
We recommend a serving of 1 shot daily, taken under the tongue and held there for 30-60 seconds before swallowing.
In some cases there have been side effects such as an Euphoric State of mind and well-being.
About this brand
A true seed to bottle operation. Our revolutionary patent-pending dual extraction process allows us to bring you the world's first Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract ™. Simply the most complete and effective CBD on the planet! Organically grown, naturally processed, Naturally Better ™.