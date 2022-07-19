upercharged Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract, Delta8 and Delta9 - Single Shot



Each bottle of Euphoria contains a proprietary combination of our Supercharged Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract, Delta8 and Delta9.



Euphoria available in single shots or double shots



Kingdom Harvest Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract is all grown in the mountains of Appalachia in North Carolina

Organically grown, naturally processed, and made from non-GMO hemp plants

Kingdom Harvest CBD Oil uses NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers

Our product is a Whole Spectrum Hemp Extract, made from proprietary processes and formulas focusing on creating the highest degree of efficacy possible



Flavor: Citrus

Size: 1 Shot (3mL)

Serving: .1 Shot Per Day

Quality: Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract, Delta8 and Delta9

THC: <.3 than>



Suggested Use

We recommend a serving of 1 shot daily, taken under the tongue and held there for 30-60 seconds before swallowing.

In some cases there have been side effects such as an Euphoric State of mind and well-being.