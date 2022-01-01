About this product
An eighth of strain-specific Kings Garden flower, perfect for on-the-go with branded filters and matches included. 100% trim-free and 100% crafted for royalty
A true MVP of the Kings Garden line up, Pie Hoe has a beautiful structure, amazing color, and a delicious fruity flavor that checks every box.
About this brand
Kings Garden
The original and largest cultivator in California’s renowned Coachella Valley, our promise is simple and true. To produce a family of perfectly consistent, creatively curated, superior quality cannabis.
All on a scale never been before accomplished in the industry. Guided by this deep-rooted commitment, we’re the #1 recommended brand by budtenders for new smokers. And it’s enabled us to empower anyone with the confidence and enjoyment of getting exactly what you want. To know and trust how it makes you feel. To elevate any experience beyond expectation. To Live Like A King.
