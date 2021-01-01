KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING'S PIPE - DOUBLE TORNADO WATER PIPE
- Double Tornado Disc Perc
- Stemless with a 18mm joint bowl
- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)
- Scientific Glass Bong
- American Glass
- Wide base for secure support.
- Handcrafted in Los Angeles
Feel the thrill as you see the twister effect that the KING's Pipe Double Tornado Water Pipe makes. Packed with a dual diffusion system and a cooling feature, this mid-sized water pipe is all you need to get flavorful and smooth hits whether you're just staying at home or travelling.
