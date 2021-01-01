About this product

Highlights:

- Beautiful Lime Color Accent

- Glass Beaker with Color Accent

- 16 Inch Tall Beaker

- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)

- Beaker Type Bong

- Handblown in Los Angeles

- 18mm Female Joint

- Comes with 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem

- Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl and Keck Clip

- KING's Pipe Glass GOLD Decal

- 50mm Diameter Glass Tube

- 5mm Thick Clear Glass

- Scientific Glass Pipe

- Made in Southern California!



Hand-blown in Los Angeles California, the KING's Pipe Glass 16" Beaker with Lime will take your smoking experience to different heights with its top notch diffusion system that filters and cools your smoke while leaving you with tasty and flavorful hits! Make it more special with its lip piece, ice pinch and base that are all lime color accented.



Product Page:

https://www.kings-pipe.com/16-inch-beaker-lime-p/wp-515.htm