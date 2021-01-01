About this product

Highlights:

- Inline Perc

- FAT CAN Body - 75mm in Diameter

- 5'' in Height

-Bent Neck

- Lime Green Color Accent

- Thick Glass (5mm)

- Rasta Decal

- 14mm Male Joint

- Comes with a 14mm Female Quartz Banger Nail

- Mini Dab Rig



The KING's Pipe Glass Inline Perc Fat Can Dab Rig will take your toking sessions by storm with its Inline Percolator that diffuses your smoke and gives you smooth and clean hits! This dab rig has a 14mm Male Joint that comes with a 14mm Female Quartz Banger Nail. Made with Peace and Good Vibes, this mini oil rig looks stunning with its lime green color accent!



Product Page

https://www.kings-pipe.com/kings-pipe-inline-fat-can-dab-rig-p/wp-496.htm