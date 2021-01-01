About this product

HIghlights:

- Inline Perc

- 9'' In Height

- Bent Neck

- Slime Accent with Mouth Piece and Base

- 14mm Female Joint

- Comes with a 14mm Male Quartz Banger Nail

- Scientific Glass Recycler

- Wide Base with Color Accent



The KING's Pipe Glass - Inline Perc Recycler has an upright length of 9 inches and is determined to to give you diffusion that works incredibly for your herbs and concentrates. Looking fab with its slime accented mouthpiece and base, you'll be longing to get toking in no time!



