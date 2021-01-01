About this product

Highlights:

- Dual Perc System

- Honeycomb Disc to 8 Arm Tree Perc

- Ice Pinch (Ice Catcher)

- 13 inch High

- 18mm Female Joint

- Comes with 18mm Male Bowl

- Scientific Glass

- American Glass

- Branded Glass

- Thick Glass

- Hand-Blown in Los Angeles

- Wide Base for Secure Support



Huge rips are always paired up with gigantic water pipes and you can never gp wrong with the 13" tall Honeycomb to Tree Perc Water Pipe by KING's Pipe. Made to perform efficiently, this durabe bong pipe has a 2 chambered perc system that diffuses your smoke as it passes through a honeycomb to 8 arm tree perc.



Product Page

https://www.kings-pipe.com/honeycomb-tree-perc-water-pipe-p/wp-303.htm