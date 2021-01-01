About this product

Highlights:

- Honeycomb Disc Percolator

- Ice Catcher

- American Glass

- Wide base for secure support

- Made with high-grade Borosilicate glass

- Stemless with 18mm joint

- Handcrafted in Los Angeles,CA



Honeycomb bongs are the real deal when it comes to getting maximum diffusion. Just like KING's Pipe's Single Honeycomb Waterpipe, experience smoking session like no other as it has an ice catcher for that cool rip. Say hello to this incredible bong pipe and get stoked by this beauty.



