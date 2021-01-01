Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand KING's Pipe Online Headshop

KING's Pipe Online Headshop

KING'S PIPE - SINGLE HONEYCOMB WATER PIPE

About this product

Highlights:
- Honeycomb Disc Percolator
- Ice Catcher
- American Glass
- Wide base for secure support
- Made with high-grade Borosilicate glass
- Stemless with 18mm joint
- Handcrafted in Los Angeles,CA

Honeycomb bongs are the real deal when it comes to getting maximum diffusion. Just like KING's Pipe's Single Honeycomb Waterpipe, experience smoking session like no other as it has an ice catcher for that cool rip. Say hello to this incredible bong pipe and get stoked by this beauty.

Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/Single-Green-Honeycomb-Water-Pipe-p/bong-107.htm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!