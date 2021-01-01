Loading…
Logo for the brand KING's Pipe Online Headshop

KING's Pipe Online Headshop

KING'S PIPE - SINGLE TREE PERC WATER PIPE

About this product

Highlights:
- Six Arm Tree Percolator
- Stemless with a 18mm joint bowl
- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)
- Scientific Glass Bong
- American Glass Water Pipe
- Mid-sized bong-type smoking water pipe with smart design
- Water-filtration at ice catcher guarantees a smooth smoke
- Wide base for secure support

Make every puff of your smoke clean and smooth with the Single Tree Perc Water Pipe by KING's Pipe. Let the water filter your smoke as you let it pass through a tree-like arm of glass tubes. It also features an ice pinch to cool your smoke for a relaxing bong rip.

https://www.kings-pipe.com/Single-Tree-Perc-Water-Pipe-p/bong-144.htm
