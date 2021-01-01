About this product

Highlights:

- Dual Perc System

- Honeycomb Disc to Tornado Perc

- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch) for Crushed Ice

- 18mm Female Joint

- Comes with 18mm Male Glass Bowl

- Gold KP Decal

- Wide base for secure support

- American glass

- Handcrafted in Los Angeles,CA



The Tornado to Honeycomb Mix Water Pipe offers a dual percolating system and is hand-crafted to perfection by KING's Pipe. Pack it up with some ice for that cooing effect and feel elevated as you draw that well-diffused smoke in as you get it nicely filtered and cooled at the same time.



