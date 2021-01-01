KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING'S PIPE - TORNADO & HONEYCOMB MIX WATER PIPE
About this product
Highlights:
- Dual Perc System
- Honeycomb Disc to Tornado Perc
- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch) for Crushed Ice
- 18mm Female Joint
- Comes with 18mm Male Glass Bowl
- Gold KP Decal
- Wide base for secure support
- American glass
- Handcrafted in Los Angeles,CA
The Tornado to Honeycomb Mix Water Pipe offers a dual percolating system and is hand-crafted to perfection by KING's Pipe. Pack it up with some ice for that cooing effect and feel elevated as you draw that well-diffused smoke in as you get it nicely filtered and cooled at the same time.
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/Tornado-and-Honeycomb-Mix-Water-Pipe-p/bong-108.htm
