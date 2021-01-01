About this product

100% QUARTZ BANGER - 14MM 18MM MALE

Quartz Bangers are essential pieces used in many dab rigs. We have 2 different options available with a male joint: 14mm and 18mm. All of our bangers are made of 100% quartz and are high quality. All have thick 4mm walls that can withstand a lot of heat. Lastly, all of our quartz bangers are made with all clear glass and no frost, for a nice, clean look.



Features

-100% glass quartz banger

-Male joint

-Glass thickness: 4mm

-FREE shipping with all US orders



Product Page:

https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/14mm-male-quartz-banger