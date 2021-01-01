About this product

100% QUARTZ BANGER FEMALE JOINT - 14mm 18mm

Quartz Bangers are essential pieces used in many dab rigs. This listing is for a female joint banger with a 90 degree bend. Two options are available, 14mm and 18mm. All of our bangers are made of 100% quartz and are high quality. All have thick 4mm walls that can withstand a lot of heat. Lastly, all of our quartz bangers are made with all clear glass and no frost, for a nice, clean look.



Features

Female joint

14mm or 18mm available

100% glass quartz banger

Glass thickness: 4mm

FREE shipping with all US orders



Product Page:

https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/100-quartz-banger-female-joint-14-18mm