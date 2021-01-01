About this product

GLOW IN THE DARK 7MM THICK GLASS BEAKER BONG

This is the bong of all bongs that is made with 7mm thick ass glass! This bong has a classic design with an awesome blue color accents that gives it a cool nostalgic look from the early 2000s. It is a straight beaker bong with an ice catcher included. It is incredibly heavy duty and thick, and weighs over 2 pounds. You can truly never go wrong with one of these! It is perfect height, nice to use, and easy to clean. This bong is US made and is really thick and high quality. A thick bowl piece and down stem are included with all orders. Like the bong, the down stem and bowl are very well made and heavy duty as well. You will not be disappointed with this one!



Features

Glass water pipe made from high quality glass

Color: Blue/Glow in the Dark

7mm Thick Glass Bong

Wide base for optimal balance

Straight shot design makes for easy cleaning

Matching color bowl included

14mm Joint

FREE bowl piece and down stem included with all orders

FREE shipping with all US orders



More

