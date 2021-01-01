Kings Pipes Online Headshop
About this product
17" Triple Honeycomb Bong
This is one bad bong right here. This big boy stands 17 inches tall and features three honeycomb percs for extra smooth hits. The glass quality on this bong is exceptional and the honeycomb percs are perfectly made. The bong also has an ice catcher and all orders include a free bowl piece with the bong. The joint size on this one is 18mm. The function and quality on this make for one awesome bong!
Features
17 inches tall
Triple honeycomb diffused
Color: Clear,
Wide base for optimal balance
Straight shot design makes for easy cleaning
Ice catcher
18mm Joint
FREE bowl piece
FREE shipping with all US orders
