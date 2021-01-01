About this product

Small but mighty! These are great little pipes for on the go. If you add 2 in the cart, a 3rd will automatically be included in your order.

-3" glass pipe

-Buy 2 get 1 free

-Color: varies

-FREE shipping with all US orders

Great for at home or on the go! These glass pipes measure about 3 inches long. Colors may vary, but if you have a preferred color, please leave a note during checkout and we will do our best to include it in your order. For every 2 pipes ordered, a 3rd will be included in your order FREE of charge.



Product Page:

https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-pipes/products/three-assorted-3-glass-pipes