5" Hammer Confetti Bubbler

5" Hammer Confetti Bubbler
This is a hammer style glass bubbler that measures about 5 inches in length. It has a stylish glass ring running down the shaft of the bubbler. The design on this one is sweet and it is very well made.

Features:
5 inch hammer bubbler water pipe
Color: rainbow confetti
Deep bowl
Thick and heavy duty glass
