Kings Pipes Online Headshop
About this product
5" Hammer Confetti Bubbler
This is a hammer style glass bubbler that measures about 5 inches in length. It has a stylish glass ring running down the shaft of the bubbler. The design on this one is sweet and it is very well made.
Features:
5 inch hammer bubbler water pipe
Color: rainbow confetti
Deep bowl
Thick and heavy duty glass
This is a hammer style glass bubbler that measures about 5 inches in length. It has a stylish glass ring running down the shaft of the bubbler. The design on this one is sweet and it is very well made.
Features:
5 inch hammer bubbler water pipe
Color: rainbow confetti
Deep bowl
Thick and heavy duty glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!