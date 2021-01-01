About this product

This is an awesome classic style bubbler water pipe, and it glows in the dark!. It also has three little glass bumps on the bottom side for cool design and to make easy to hold. This one is sure to impress!



-6 inch tall bubbler water pipe

-Color: glow in the dark

-Deep bowl

-Thick and heavy duty glass

-FREE shipping with all US orders



Product Page:

https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bubblers-for-sale/products/6-glow-in-the-dark-bubbler