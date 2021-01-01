Kings Pipes Online Headshop
About this product
This is an awesome hammer style bubbler water pipe, and it glows in the dark!. It also has three little glass bumps on the bottom side for cool design and to make easy to hold. This one is sure to impress!
6 inch long bubbler water pipe
Color: glow in the dark
Deep bowl
Thick and heavy duty glass
FREE shipping with all US orders
Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bubblers-for-sale/products/6-glow-in-the-dark-hammer-bubbler
6 inch long bubbler water pipe
Color: glow in the dark
Deep bowl
Thick and heavy duty glass
FREE shipping with all US orders
Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bubblers-for-sale/products/6-glow-in-the-dark-hammer-bubbler
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!