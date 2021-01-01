Loading…
Kings Pipes Online Headshop

6" Recycler Dab Rig

6" Recycler Dab Rig
Tired of having water splash in your mouth? This thing is a perfect little recycler dab rig that keeps the water at the bottom of the pipe and prevents it from splashing in your mouth. This rig comes in all clear for a nice clean look. The joint size on this one is 14mm. All orders come with a 14mm female quartz banger.

Features
6 inch tall glass rig made from high quality glass
Recycler keeps water at bottom of pipe
Color: clear
14mm joint
FREE 14mm banger included
FREE shipping with all US orders

Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/dab-rigs-for-sale/products/6-recycler-rig
