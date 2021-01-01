About this product

Cheap Recycler Dab Rig

When we say cheap we mean the price, not the quality. This is a sweet water pipe dab rig. This is definitely a step up from mini dab rigs as the height for this measures about 7 inches tall. It rips super smooth and has a sweet Sherlock design. It is similar to our standard 7" Sherlock dab rig, except this one features an awesome recycler on it to help keep water from splashing up. The stripe colors on this dab rig do vary. The joint size is on this rig is 18mm and all orders come with free banger.



Features

-7 inch tall glass water pipe made from high quality glass

-Sherlock design

-Color: varies

-18mm joint

-Free banger

-FREE shipping with all US orders