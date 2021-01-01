About this product

SHOWER HEAD DAB RIG

This is a very well made, heavy duty glass dab rig. This bad boy stands about 6 inches tall and weighs almost 1 pound. It has a nice, thick base for max stabilization. This dab rig also has a shower head down stem for nice and smooth use. This one will not disappoint! It has a 14mm joint and all orders include not only a free quartz banger, but a bowl piece as well. The rig is mostly all clear, but shower head down stem and mouth tip color do vary.



Features

-Package includes rig, bowl, banger

-6 inch tall glass rig made from high quality glass

-Super heavy duty, weighs almost 1 LB

-Color: clear (mouth tip color varies and shower head vary)

-14mm joint

-FREE 14mm banger and bowl included

-FREE shipping with all US orders



Product Page:

https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/dab-rigs-for-sale/products/5-5-honeycomb-rig