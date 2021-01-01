Kings Pipes Online Headshop
About this product
STANDARD GLASS BONG 9"
If you are looking for a standard bong to get the job done, than look no further. This one is not flashy, but it is still well made with thick glass and functions very well. It stands about 9 inches tall and features an ice catcher as well. Bowl is included with your order.
Features
9 inches tall
Bowl included
colors: clear
Free US shipping
