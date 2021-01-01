About this product

10" SPRINKLER HEAD GLASS BONG

If you are going for function on your bong then look no further. The sprinkler head on this bong is absolutely awesome and provides super smooth hits. It stands about 9 inches tall and is equipped with an ice catcher. This is a heavy duty bong for its size and is made with thick glass. Bowl is included with this one.



FEATURES

10 inch tall glass water pipe made from high quality glass

Sprinkler head percolator

Color: clear (mouth tip and sprinkler head very)

Wide base for optimal balance

Straight shot design makes for easy cleaning

14mm Joint

FREE bowl piece included with all orders

FREE shipping with all US orders