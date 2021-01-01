Kings Pipes Online Headshop
10" SPRINKLER HEAD GLASS BONG
If you are going for function on your bong then look no further. The sprinkler head on this bong is absolutely awesome and provides super smooth hits. It stands about 9 inches tall and is equipped with an ice catcher. This is a heavy duty bong for its size and is made with thick glass. Bowl is included with this one.
FEATURES
10 inch tall glass water pipe made from high quality glass
Sprinkler head percolator
Color: clear (mouth tip and sprinkler head very)
Wide base for optimal balance
Straight shot design makes for easy cleaning
14mm Joint
FREE bowl piece included with all orders
FREE shipping with all US orders
