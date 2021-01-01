About this product

Higher Standards Classic Clear Beaker Bong 14" - 7mm Thick Glass Bong

This is the bong of all bongs! Classic design and style right here. It is a 14" straight beaker bong with ice catcher. It is incredibly heavy duty and thick, and weighs about 2 pounds. You can truly never go wrong with one of these! It is perfect height, nice to use, and easy to clean. This bong is US made by Higher Standards and is really thick and high quality. It is a 7mm thick glass bong. Thick bowl piece and down stem are included. You will not be disappointed with this one!



Features

14 inch tall glass water pipe made from high quality glass

Higher Standards Beaker Bong

7mm Thick Glass Bong

Color: Clear

Wide base for optimal balance

Straight shot design makes for easy cleaning

14mm Joint

FREE bowl piece and down stem included with all orders

FREE shipping with all US orders



More

Product Page:

