Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Fireworks Glass Pipe

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Fireworks Glass Pipe 3.5"
This is a cool little colorful glass spoon pipe that is great for travel. It only measures about 3.5 inches in length and has a classic spoon design with a wide chamber shaft. For a smaller pipe, this one has a pretty good size bowl.

Features:
Thick glass hand pipe
3.5 inches long
Color: clear/rainbow frit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!