About this product

This is an awesome classic style bubbler water pipe. It is heavy duty and has a sweet gold fume color. It also has a super deep bowl that definitely comes in handy when sharing! This one does not disappoint.



-6 inch tall bubbler water pipe

-Color: gold fume

-Deep bowl

-Thick and heavy duty glass

-FREE shipping with all US orders



Product Page:

https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bubblers-for-sale/products/gold-fumed-bubbler