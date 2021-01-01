Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Gold Fumed Bubbler

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

This is an awesome classic style bubbler water pipe. It is heavy duty and has a sweet gold fume color. It also has a super deep bowl that definitely comes in handy when sharing! This one does not disappoint.

-6 inch tall bubbler water pipe
-Color: gold fume
-Deep bowl
-Thick and heavy duty glass
-FREE shipping with all US orders

Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bubblers-for-sale/products/gold-fumed-bubbler
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!