Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Goosebumps Glass Pipe 4.5"

About this product

US made glass, super thick! This pipe is really heavy duty and made with thick glass. Awesome flat black with green "goosebumps"

-4.5 inch glass pipe made from thick, high quality glass
-Color: Black
-FREE shipping with all US orders

Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-pipes-1/products/goosebumps-glass-pipe-4-5
