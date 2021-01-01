Kings Pipes Online Headshop
About this product
Stranger Demon Glass Pipe
This is a US made glass pipe that is super thick and high quality! This glass hand pipe looks like the "Stranger Demon" character. This pipe is really heavy duty and made with thick glass. It measures about 6 inches in length. The detail on this one is amazing and it is truly a piece of art. It features a sweet red color. The glass work on this pipe is spectacular and is definitely sure to impress!
Features
6 inch glass pipe made from thick, high quality glass
Color: Red
Stranger Demon glass hand pipe
US made glass hand pipe
FREE shipping with all US orders
Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-pipes-1/products/stranger-demon-glass-pipe
This is a US made glass pipe that is super thick and high quality! This glass hand pipe looks like the "Stranger Demon" character. This pipe is really heavy duty and made with thick glass. It measures about 6 inches in length. The detail on this one is amazing and it is truly a piece of art. It features a sweet red color. The glass work on this pipe is spectacular and is definitely sure to impress!
Features
6 inch glass pipe made from thick, high quality glass
Color: Red
Stranger Demon glass hand pipe
US made glass hand pipe
FREE shipping with all US orders
Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-pipes-1/products/stranger-demon-glass-pipe
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!