Inside Out Glass Pipe 4"
This is a colorful rainbow confetti glass spoon pipe with a classic design. It has a big bowl and features a cool little glass ring around the shaft of the pipe. It is made with thick glass and measures about 4 inches in length.
Features:
Thick glass hand pipe
4 inches long
Color: clear/rainbow frit
