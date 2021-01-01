About this product

Pipe Screens are essential for smoking pipes. Pipe screens come in many different sizes and materials. There are metal pipes screens such as stainless steel and brass screens as well as glass pipe screens. These in particular are made of Brass and fit most hand smoking pipes



-5 packs of screens, each pack containing 5 (25 screens total)

-Good for most glass hand pipes, bubblers, and bongs

-Nickel size



Glass hand pipes are preferred to be used by many smokers today. Although these days there are many different types of bongs, rigs, and other contraptions to smoke from, glass hand pipes are always reliable. The one downside about glass hand pipes though that almost anyone can agree with, is the fact there is always a possibility of inhaling the ash when using the pipe. Anyone who has unfortunately experienced this knows it is not cool! Luckily, there is an easy solution to this problem that is cheap and hassle free. That solution is using pipe screens.



What are pipe screens?

Pipe screens are small filters that sit in the bowl of a glass hand pipe, water pipe, bubbler, or bong. Typically, pipe screens are made of metal and are meshed like a window screen in order to filter ash and debris from going down into the pipe. Most pipe screens have a circular shape and measure from about .25 to 1 inch in diameter. They are commonly used is glass hand pipes, however, they can always be used with different styles of water pipes in order to help keep the water clean.



Different Types of Pipes Screens

As mentioned above, most screens used for glass hand pipes and other water pipes are metal and circular in shape. Common types of metal screens are made from either stainless steel, brass, or aluminum. In addition to metal screens, there are also glass pipe screens that are a staple in the smoking industry. Glass screens are typically a little more expensive and higher quality than regular metal screens. The benefit of glass screens is they last longer than metal screens and do not need to be replaced as much.



How to Use Pipe screens?

Using a pipe screen is pretty easy. Once you have found the right size screen for your glass hand pipe or water pipe, you literally just put the screen over the top of the bowl and push down until it molds into the shape of the bowl. If you have a brand new glass hand pipe or bowl, it will take a little work to make the screen stay in the bowl. That is because if the pipe is brand new, there will be no material in the bowl for the screen to stick to. In that case, try your best to get the screen in place for a quick one or two uses. After that, there should be material in the bowl to help keep the screen from sliding around. Typically, after a couple of weeks the screen will need to be replaced and you must repeat the process. This of course varies for each user depending on how much the screen gets used.