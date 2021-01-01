About this product
-Reclaim Catcher 90 Degree - 14mm & 18mm
This is an awesome reclaim catcher that is similar in design to the more popular Bougie Glass reclaim catcher. This one is made with equal quality and precision. All orders include the glass reclaim catcher as well as the silicone dish. The angle bend on this is 90 degrees and it is available in both 14mm and 18mm joint sizes. Reclaim catchers, as they sounds, catch and collect the left over reclaim from taking a dab so that you can use the left over material as well as keep your dab rig clean.
-Features
about 2 1/2 inches tall
Reclaim Catcher
90° bend
great for saving material
14mm or 18mm joint available
silicone jar included
-Benefits from Using a Reclaim Catcher
To start off, some of you might be wondering what a reclaim catcher is. A reclaim catcher is an attachment to use for either your bong or dab rig, and as the name suggests, it catches the left over reclaim that is left from taking a dab. It is primarily used for oil concentrates. There are generic reclaim catchers and also branded ones such as Bougie Glass. To use it, you attach your nail or banger to the top of the reclaim catcher, then attach the reclaim catcher to your water pipe. This allows the smoke to flow down through it before entering your water pipe, and leaves the left over oil from your dab to collect at the bottom of the reclaim catcher. You can then detach the bottom of the reclaim catcher to collect the left over oil.
A reclaim catcher connector is awesome to use for several reasons. First of all, the detachable silicone jar on the bottom makes these incredibly easy to clean because you are able to scrub the inside of it. Some people like using standard ash catchers for their dabs, but once those get dirty they are hard to clean. These make for an easy, hassle free cleaning process. Second, like an ash catcher, these will help keep your dab rig clean. This saves you the valuable time it takes to clean your water pipe every week! Lastly, the biggest benefit from using a reclaim catcher is it gives you easy access to your reclaimed oil and allows you to reuse it. Although some people do not like doing this, it is not bad depending on the quality of oil you are using. Good oil can easily be used a second time to add to bowls, J’s, or even just to dab again. If you are looking to save money by reusing your oil, or just want to keep your water pipe clean, then a reclaim catcher is for you.
This is an awesome reclaim catcher that is similar in design to the more popular Bougie Glass reclaim catcher. This one is made with equal quality and precision. All orders include the glass reclaim catcher as well as the silicone dish. The angle bend on this is 90 degrees and it is available in both 14mm and 18mm joint sizes. Reclaim catchers, as they sounds, catch and collect the left over reclaim from taking a dab so that you can use the left over material as well as keep your dab rig clean.
-Features
about 2 1/2 inches tall
Reclaim Catcher
90° bend
great for saving material
14mm or 18mm joint available
silicone jar included
-Benefits from Using a Reclaim Catcher
To start off, some of you might be wondering what a reclaim catcher is. A reclaim catcher is an attachment to use for either your bong or dab rig, and as the name suggests, it catches the left over reclaim that is left from taking a dab. It is primarily used for oil concentrates. There are generic reclaim catchers and also branded ones such as Bougie Glass. To use it, you attach your nail or banger to the top of the reclaim catcher, then attach the reclaim catcher to your water pipe. This allows the smoke to flow down through it before entering your water pipe, and leaves the left over oil from your dab to collect at the bottom of the reclaim catcher. You can then detach the bottom of the reclaim catcher to collect the left over oil.
A reclaim catcher connector is awesome to use for several reasons. First of all, the detachable silicone jar on the bottom makes these incredibly easy to clean because you are able to scrub the inside of it. Some people like using standard ash catchers for their dabs, but once those get dirty they are hard to clean. These make for an easy, hassle free cleaning process. Second, like an ash catcher, these will help keep your dab rig clean. This saves you the valuable time it takes to clean your water pipe every week! Lastly, the biggest benefit from using a reclaim catcher is it gives you easy access to your reclaimed oil and allows you to reuse it. Although some people do not like doing this, it is not bad depending on the quality of oil you are using. Good oil can easily be used a second time to add to bowls, J’s, or even just to dab again. If you are looking to save money by reusing your oil, or just want to keep your water pipe clean, then a reclaim catcher is for you.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kings Pipes Online Headshop
Kings Pipes is the best online headshop with high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. Kings pipes is the best place to shop for glass pipes and bongs online. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories.
Why Use our Online Headshop?
If you are at home enjoying a nice smoke, and drop your bong, pipe, or dab rig, there are generally two options you have. It is either drive down to your local headshop or smoke shop to find a replacement, or start shopping online for it. Which is better though? Although each option has their benefits associated with them, the benefits you get from shopping with an online headshop far outweighs going to a physical store. We can not speak for all online headshops, however, we can say with certainty how you will benefit from shopping with our store as opposed to others. Below are 4 reasons why you would want to choose our online headshop.
QUALITY GLASS
Ordering bongs and hand pipes online can sometimes be an uncertain thing. There are numerous online headshops that claim to sell good quality glass products, but simply do not. They sometimes fool customers with great looking pictures of one product, and send something that is not the same. We promise if you shop in our store, that will definitely not happen to you! Every glass bong, dab rig, hand pipe, and other product in our store is very carefully inspected to make sure it meets our customers’ needs. If we don’t like it, we don’t sell it! We make sure everything in our store is something we would use ourselves, and also ensure that the product is good quality. We are based in Southern California where there are a lot of high quality glass distributors in the area. We take full advantage of this to stock our store with awesome products that any smoker can appreciate.
LOWEST PRICING
We truly try to provide our customers with the best products for the best price. We have some of the lowest prices compared to any online headshop for Bongs, Glass Pipes, Vaporizers, and Other Accessories. We are talking about generic glass as well as name brand glass. We have high quality glass water pipes and hand pipes that are not “branded” but are just as high quality for half the price. We pride ourselves on buying all our glass products from US manufacturers to ensure great quality. Even our named brand glass companies we work with such as Diamond Glass, Boss Glass, and others, are sold at competitive prices in our store. We have some of the cheapest prices around by buying only from the best glass distributors and manufacturers, and selecting the most desired pipes for our customers.
MORE INVENTORY
Have you ever driven to a headshop to find they didn’t have the exact thing you were looking for? For most people reading this, the answer is most likely yes. Do not worry, we have all been there! Although it sucks, we are letting you know there is a solution to this misery. Order from our online headshop! Having an online store allows us to carry a lot more inventory compared to what you would find at your local smoke shop. Even most online headshops for that matter! We make sure to carry a wide variety of products in any smoking category to keep our customer happy. No matter what you are looking for, we got you covered. We have every glass water pipe and hand pipe under the sun. Whether you want a new bong, dab rig, nectar collector, hand pipe, rolling papers, or any other type of smoking accessory, we have it. You no longer have to waste your time driving around to several smoke shops to find what you are looking for. Here at Kings Pipes, we are a one-stop-shop. You can find anything you will ever need for smoking in our store. If for what ever reason we do not have what you’re looking for, let us know! If we do not carry something you may want, we can try to add it to our inventory. We take our customer feedback very seriously and try to help all our customers in any way possible!
CONVENIENCE
Shopping on our online headshop gives you about the most convenient shopping experience you can get. You can shop 24 hours a day, seven days a week from your house, and even in your pajamas! Unlike brick and mortar headshops, we never shut down! Our website is always available at your convenience so you can get what you want, when you want. If you have questions about anything, you can always reach us during the week at normal business hours. To add on to what we mentioned above, we also have an extensive inventory selection so you do not have to bother driving around from smoke shop to smoke shop looking for what you need. We have it available right here!
Why Use our Online Headshop?
If you are at home enjoying a nice smoke, and drop your bong, pipe, or dab rig, there are generally two options you have. It is either drive down to your local headshop or smoke shop to find a replacement, or start shopping online for it. Which is better though? Although each option has their benefits associated with them, the benefits you get from shopping with an online headshop far outweighs going to a physical store. We can not speak for all online headshops, however, we can say with certainty how you will benefit from shopping with our store as opposed to others. Below are 4 reasons why you would want to choose our online headshop.
QUALITY GLASS
Ordering bongs and hand pipes online can sometimes be an uncertain thing. There are numerous online headshops that claim to sell good quality glass products, but simply do not. They sometimes fool customers with great looking pictures of one product, and send something that is not the same. We promise if you shop in our store, that will definitely not happen to you! Every glass bong, dab rig, hand pipe, and other product in our store is very carefully inspected to make sure it meets our customers’ needs. If we don’t like it, we don’t sell it! We make sure everything in our store is something we would use ourselves, and also ensure that the product is good quality. We are based in Southern California where there are a lot of high quality glass distributors in the area. We take full advantage of this to stock our store with awesome products that any smoker can appreciate.
LOWEST PRICING
We truly try to provide our customers with the best products for the best price. We have some of the lowest prices compared to any online headshop for Bongs, Glass Pipes, Vaporizers, and Other Accessories. We are talking about generic glass as well as name brand glass. We have high quality glass water pipes and hand pipes that are not “branded” but are just as high quality for half the price. We pride ourselves on buying all our glass products from US manufacturers to ensure great quality. Even our named brand glass companies we work with such as Diamond Glass, Boss Glass, and others, are sold at competitive prices in our store. We have some of the cheapest prices around by buying only from the best glass distributors and manufacturers, and selecting the most desired pipes for our customers.
MORE INVENTORY
Have you ever driven to a headshop to find they didn’t have the exact thing you were looking for? For most people reading this, the answer is most likely yes. Do not worry, we have all been there! Although it sucks, we are letting you know there is a solution to this misery. Order from our online headshop! Having an online store allows us to carry a lot more inventory compared to what you would find at your local smoke shop. Even most online headshops for that matter! We make sure to carry a wide variety of products in any smoking category to keep our customer happy. No matter what you are looking for, we got you covered. We have every glass water pipe and hand pipe under the sun. Whether you want a new bong, dab rig, nectar collector, hand pipe, rolling papers, or any other type of smoking accessory, we have it. You no longer have to waste your time driving around to several smoke shops to find what you are looking for. Here at Kings Pipes, we are a one-stop-shop. You can find anything you will ever need for smoking in our store. If for what ever reason we do not have what you’re looking for, let us know! If we do not carry something you may want, we can try to add it to our inventory. We take our customer feedback very seriously and try to help all our customers in any way possible!
CONVENIENCE
Shopping on our online headshop gives you about the most convenient shopping experience you can get. You can shop 24 hours a day, seven days a week from your house, and even in your pajamas! Unlike brick and mortar headshops, we never shut down! Our website is always available at your convenience so you can get what you want, when you want. If you have questions about anything, you can always reach us during the week at normal business hours. To add on to what we mentioned above, we also have an extensive inventory selection so you do not have to bother driving around from smoke shop to smoke shop looking for what you need. We have it available right here!