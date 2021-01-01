About this product

This is an awesome reclaim catcher to use for your dab rig! This one is made with quality and precision. All orders include the glass reclaim catcher as well as the silicone dish. The angle bend on this is 90 degrees and it is available in both 14mm and 18mm joint sizes. Reclaim catchers, as they sound, catch and collect the left over reclaim from taking a dab so that you can use the left over material as well as keep your dab rig clean.



Features

about 2 1/2 inches tall

Reclaim Catcher

90° bend

great for saving material

14mm or 18mm joint available

silicone jar included

Similar to Bougie Glass reclaimer



WHAT IS A RECLAIM CATCHER?



To start off, some of you might be wondering what a reclaim catcher is. A reclaim catcher is an attachment you use for either your bong or dab rig, and as the name suggests, it catches the left over reclaim that is left from taking a dab. It is primarily used for oil concentrates. There are generic reclaim catchers and also branded ones such as Bougie Glass, Lava Tech, Grav Labs and more. There are also different styles of reclaim catchers including drop downs, ones with silicone jar attachments, and others. Below, we are going to dive into detail about the benefits of specifically using a reclaim catcher with a silicone dish attachment. This style of reclaim catcher is by far the most popular and for many good reasons.



First of all, in order to use it you attach your nail or banger to the top of the reclaim catcher, then attach the reclaim catcher to your water pipe. This allows the smoke to flow down through it before entering your water pipe, and leaves the left over oil from your dab to collect at the bottom of the reclaim catcher. You can then detach the bottom of the reclaim catcher to collect the left over oil.



BENEFITS FROM USING A RECLAIM CATCHER



A reclaim catcher connector is awesome to use for several reasons. First of all, the detachable silicone jar on the bottom makes these incredibly easy to clean because you are able to scrub the inside of it. Some people like using standard ash catchers for their dabs, but once those get dirty they are hard to clean. These make for an easy, hassle free cleaning process. Second, like an ash catcher, these will help keep your dab rig clean. This saves you the valuable time it takes to clean your water pipe every week! Lastly, the biggest benefit from using a reclaim catcher is it gives you easy access to your reclaimed oil and allows you to reuse it. Although some people do not like doing this, it is not bad depending on the quality of oil you are using. Good oil can easily be used a second time to add to bowls, J’s, or even just to dab again. If you are looking to save money by reusing your oil, or just want to keep your water pipe clean, then a reclaim catcher is for you.



