Kings Pipes Online Headshop
About this product
-4 inch silicone pipe made from high quality material
-Color: varies
-Includes glass bowl, tool, and stash container
-FREE shipping with all US orders
This is a high quality silicone pipe made of thick and heavy material. A perfect solution to broken glass pipes! The pipe measures about four inches long and includes a glass bowl, tool, and stash container on the bottom side of the pipe. Colors for this one vary.
Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/other-pipes/products/blue-and-orange-silicone-pipe-4
-Color: varies
-Includes glass bowl, tool, and stash container
-FREE shipping with all US orders
This is a high quality silicone pipe made of thick and heavy material. A perfect solution to broken glass pipes! The pipe measures about four inches long and includes a glass bowl, tool, and stash container on the bottom side of the pipe. Colors for this one vary.
Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/other-pipes/products/blue-and-orange-silicone-pipe-4
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!